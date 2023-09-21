A TikTok video has surfaced showing a young lady who was present after the police exhumed Mohbad’s body

In the heartbreaking video, the lady showed the fresh blood inside the coffin of the late singer Mohbad

This revelation has sparked widespread reactions and demands for an investigation into Mohbad's death

A Nigerian lady who was present during the exhumation of late singer Mohbad's body in Ikorodu has cried out.

She showcased the fresh blood inside the coffin in the video and alleged a foul play in Mohbad's death.

Lady insists Mohbad was buried alive Photo credit: @youngboy_access/TikTok.

According to the young lady, his body was not smelling after nine days of his alleged death at a hospital.

She cried out saying;

“They killed him. He is not smelling, see fresh blood. They killed him! Omo! See fresh blood.”

Netizens demand justice for Mohbad's death

The TikTok video has triggered a wave of responses from netizens, who are demanding answers and accountability.

Many are calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death and are questioning his father's involvement.

@B1G JENNY 111 reacted:

“See fresh blood.”

@balogungoldolayinka337 said:

“They should arrest everybody ajeh ahh baba mohbad, even is wife, even is friend that spread the news make police arrest everybody.”

@Lil TJAY commented:

“The person way send am to the hospital need to be arrested the nurse way inject am too.”

@Ria reacted:

“This is evil.”

@Lil TJAY commented:

“They kill am.”

@Ayinla tiM said:

“Omo if to say that man no allow dem bury Mohbad the guy for no die dam.”

@Oluwaseyifunmi said:

“Baba mohbad na big suspect.”

@B1G JENNY 111 said:

“What a wicked world.”

Watch the video below:

