Top Nigerian rapper Zlatan and close friend of the late Mohbad struggled to hold back tears as he addressed the tragic passing of his colleague

A video captured him in a media chat at the candlelight and tribute concert held for the departed artist, where he spoke of their friendship and his huge loss

During the candid roadside interview, the Omo Ologo hitmaker expressed a fervent hope for swift justice to be served to those responsible for the untimely demise of his late friend

Nigerian indigenous rapper and friend to the late Mohbad, Zlatan, fought back tears as he recently spoke about his colleague's tragic passing.

The hip-hop star was one of the most kind souls of the music industry that graced the candlelight and tribute concert of the late singer.

Zlatan breaks down as he talks about late friend Mohbad during his candlelight service Credit: @goldmynetv, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a roadside interview during the poignant event held on Thursday, September 21, the Omo Ologo crooner spoke about his departed friend, wishing immediate justice to those who caused his untimely death.

He said:

"I don't know what to say, mehn. I am short of words. I wish Mohbad didn't leave the way he left. And I pray that his soul continues to rest in peace. And I pray he gets the justice he needs to get regarding his death."

Watch Zlatan's emotional interview below

Zlatan's speech on Mohbad's death sparks reactions online

See how netizens reacted:

pitakwa_of_uyo:

"If Sam Larry and Naira Marley aren't responsible for Mohbad's dead, then why didn't they showed up at the Candle protest?? Abi e get where dem dey Host their own Weh we no Know??"

otmtv1:

"Zlatanneedsd to answer some questions too."

_theonlylolo:

"I'm pissed ... Zlatan could have amplified the fact that MOHBAD was bull.i.e.d I don't like him periodt."

kymal97:

"I just pray that this matter won’t drag. I’m impatient for a good cause."

1st_magician:

"This isn’t the tribunal were a lot were overlooked! I hope the police department leaves no stone unturned ."

fi_nkem:

"To talk sef dey hard Zlatan. He is going through it. You were a good friend. May God give you strength."

bucandy91:

"They didn't know the whole world would stand up for him, they probably thought, 'Sheybi Carpenter ni baba e, wa kan sun kun ni, everybody ma wa alright very quickly."

ralphdeyforyou:

"God bless you Zlatan. We will surely get it. By GOD’s .grace"

thefoodnetworknig2:

:Seriously praying & hoping for a genuine investigation results! Knowing how things operate in this country, fear is catching me."

Sweet chills as Davido and Falz perform at Mohbad’s tribute concert

Videos circulating the internet from Mohbad's Tribute night concert happening at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, left netizens in a chokehold.

Some poignant clips showed Falz and Davido performing in front of an enormous crowd at the late singer's last night of honour.

The rapper kept the crowd pumped up while calling for their loud voices to shout justice in response to the unfortunate events surrounding Mohbad's death.

