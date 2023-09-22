The lady who foresaw the demise of South African singer AKA has left many concerned with her warning to President Bola Tinubu

According to the lady, God said President Tinubu should beware of a particular desperate politician from the South-South

While some people tackled her for dropping such a message, others prayed for the president's safety

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An X user, @AhunnaScarlet, who previously operated with the handle @AhunnaEjiogu, has dropped a shocking revelation she claimed God gave her about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ahunna became a viral sensation earlier in 2023 when her two-year-old prophecy about how South African singer AKA would die came to pass. She subsequently gave another prophecy about Nigeria's Tems.

She said God gave her the prophecy about President Tinubu. Photo Credit: @AhunnaScarlet, @DeeOneAyekooto, The Nation Newspaper

Source: Twitter

Ahunna wants Tinubu to beware of assassination

In a tweet on Thursday, September 21, Ahunna said God told her President Tinubu should beware of an assassination attempt from a politician from the South-South who is desperate for an appointment.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She added that there is a plan to eliminate Tinubu after his first tenure. Ahunna wrote:

"God says: Nigerian President, Tinubu should beware of assassination by a politician from South South who is desperate for an appointment in his cabinet. There's a plan to eliminate him after his first tenure; and thus; use the desperado as his replacement.

"@officialABAT.

"#Bayern."

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to lady's prophesy about Tinubu

@Oluwatakin1 said:

"They will not succeed IJN Tinubu 8 years will complete."

@juicy_christy said:

"How we wan take confirm this God say na??"

@SaintAlhaji said:

"On code, No cast m!"

@adjoamercy1 said:

"Lol God doesn’t know this man!"

@chissom_ said:

"God never said anything, stop being a clown...

"Why didn't god said something before mohbad's death?...

"Stop being a clown."

@muri_morg said:

"I pray this doesn't happen."

@official_SEA19 said:

"I hope you don't get questioned by state service intelligence, as your comment could be deemed a matter of National security. When you publicly make an assassination attempt on the president of a Nation, they'll bring you in for questioning. Be careful, please."

Lady who dreamt of Mohbad's death raises eyebrows

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady who dreamt about Mohbad's death in November 2022 had trended online.

Expressing her concern, she commented on his post and prayed death would not take him at a young age.

At the time, the lady said she had a dream where she saw his life cut short untimely, and she quickly launched intercessory prayers against it. Despite the hopes and prayers of his fans, MohBad's life was tragically cut short on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng