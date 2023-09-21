Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has continued to display himself online as a staunch Tinubu supporter

In a recent post, he shared a photo of himself with the president's daughter, Chief Mrs. Folushade Tinubu-Ojo

Yul gushed over the country's first daughter as he described her as someone with an amazing personality

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has now met with President Bola Tinubu's daughter, Chief Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

Recall that after Tinubu won the presidential election, Yul switched sides and became a staunch supporter of the president.

Yul Edochie met with Tinubu's daughter. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the film star took to his official Instagram page to share a photo showing the moment he met Tinubu's daughter alongside other associates.

Yul appeared very pleased with the meeting, and he went on to describe the country's first daughter with glowing words.

According to the actor, whenever he visits her, she tells him about how power is transient. He also described her as having an amazing personality.

In his words:

“With the first daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Iyaloja-General of Nigeria. Chief Mrs Folushade Tinubu-Ojo. Anytime I pay her a visit, she always tells me this, ‘power is transient’ and ‘everything happens because God allows it’. Amazing personality she is.”

See the photo below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's photo with Tinubu's daughter

Yul Edochie's photo with Tinubu's daughter stirred mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens praised the actor, while others dropped negative comments.

Read what some of them had to say below:

adamazi_singles_connect:

“This one just dey find his way to jagaban.”

Johnnyxgram:

“Make money oh so your wife nor go still dey answer her papa name.”

vans_mlu:

“I genuinely want you to succeed and go excel above ur criticisms, ur personal life is not my business . Win IJN. No one is God.”

fe__zush:

“Tell rita to close her mouth she talk too much.”

rhysrhinelander:

“Love how you are building bridges with Zero hate.. I respect you for that, you will reap your reward in the future... If only other igbos youth was like that.”

mr_meeky:

“She no tell you anything, na lie ”

1am_4real:

“Stomach Infrastructure.”

ubahagatha:

“Who’s big is big Odogwu one ☝️.”

How Yul Edochie acted movie to support Peter Obi

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yul Edochie posted a trailer of a Nollywood production centred around the life of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Nollywood actor played the role of Obi in the movie, and surprisingly, he altered his baritone voice to mimic that of the presidential candidate.

Different scenes in the movie captured Edochie dressed just like the former Anambra governor as he referenced some of his real-life situations.

Source: Legit.ng