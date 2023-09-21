The internet space was set ablaze on Thursday, September 21, following the confirmation and conclusion of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad's autopsy

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the completion of the autopsy on the late singer, stating that the result was set to be released to the public

This update was shared by the command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, sparking numerous not takes from agitated netizens

The Lagos State Police Command has reported that the autopsy on the remains of the late singer Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been completed, and the results are set to be released.

On Thursday evening, the national body's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a tweet on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Police reveals that Mohbad autopsy has been concluded Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

This came a few hours after a police official said the singer's remains were excavated from his grave in Ikorodu's Gberigbe neighbourhood for examination.

Taking to Twitter, the police spokesperson wrote: “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his post below

Nigerians react to the announcement of Mohbad's autopsy result

Legit.ng compiled some of the heated comments online. See them below:

nnenna_blinks_:

"I wish we would have even contributed and send the body overseas for an Autopsy. The transparency of these people is nothing to write home about."

flames.originals:

"Make una no manipulate am like election oooh."

emperor_bolojay:

"Now now now ? Wetin happen."

phatmimie:

"Autopsy that takes 24h naija own take 1hr. Was there no traffic on the way? Hian ok."

dear_mokz:

"Anybody wey sha rig the autopsy all of them go join Mohbad."

seyiealabi:

"We beg you in God’s name, please be transparent with the result ."

smiles_chemicals:

"This issue is becoming annoying... Everyone have been talking about how angry they feel.. I guess I feel more than anger in me now... I tuned to radio and its his song everywhere!! Dmn death you do this one sponsored by Naira and Samlarry!!! Dmn!!"

culture-josh:

"I think a bill should be passed stating that an autopsy should be carried out immediately someone is confirmed dead."

ojes_hair:

"Chaiii so this guy die true true I was still hoping on last minute miracle ooo."

iam____oso:

"They should sha take the body to different autopsy center. Because 1 center can’t be trusted."

Sam Larry speaks from hideout the second time, addresses the government

Nigerian socialite and Naira Marley's best friend Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, has addressed the public for the second time on his reported involvement in Mohbad's death.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Larry was caught on camera crashing Mohbad's music video shoot featuring Zlatan and harassing the late singer.

In a new update, the entertainment tycoon cried to the public the second time, claiming that some group of persons best known to him are paying media houses to dent his image.

Source: Legit.ng