A girl's prediction about the death of MohBad in 2022 has left netizens in shock after the tragic event unfolded yesterday

The woman identified as @debbie_goddez on Instagram had shared her dream about MohBad's death in a comment on his post

As news of MohBad's passing spread online, netizens flooded the comments section with prayers for his soul

A woman with the handle @debbie_goddez in November 2022, took to Instagram to share her dream about MohBad's untimely demise.

Expressing her concern, she commented under his post praying that death doesn't take him when it is not time.

The ominous prediction about Mohbad

According to her, she had a dream where she saw his life cut short untimely and she quickly launched intercessory prayers against it.

"I pray death should not take you when it's not time. I am really praying for you because my dream showed otherwise."

Tragic passing of MohBad

Despite the hopes and prayers of his fans, MohBad's life was tragically cut short on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The news of his death sent shockwaves through the music industry and left his followers in mourning.

Netizens, who had witnessed Debbie's prediction, were left astounded by the accuracy of her dream.

Prayers and concern pour in for late Mohbad

As the news of MohBad's passing spread, netizens took to the comment section to express their grief and offer prayers for his soul to rest in peace.

The overwhelming response from fans highlights the impact MohBad had on the music industry and the deep connection he had with his followers.

Debbie's prediction has sparked discussions about the mysteries of life and the power of dreams.

