A young Nigerian woman who predicted the death of a South African rapper, AKA has made another prediction

Two years ago, the lady had tweeted via her official account that the South African rapper would be shot and killed

In a recent tweet, she prophesied that fast-rising Nigerian singer, Tems, would tie the knot with Future

A lady with the Twitter handle @AhunnaEjiogu has shared a prophecy about ace Nigerian singer, Tems.

This is coming shortly after her prophecy about South African rapper, AKA, was fulfilled.

Woman prophesies about Tems

Source: UGC

Two years ago, Ahunna tweeted that the rapper would be gunned down and killed. According to her, it was a prophecy she received from God.

In her words:

"God says: South Africa’s Rap artist, AKA should beware of a gunshot that will take his life. He should avoid mafia friendships and gatherings or else he will become a target #SouthAfrica."

Shortly after the death of the rapper, Ahunna has now spoken about singer, Tems. She noted that Tems would tame fellow singer, Future, and make him get married to her.

"God says: Music Artists, Future and Tems will eventually get married. Tems will use her African maternal hand to tame Future into marital submission", she wrote.

Social media reactions

Soma Stone cold said:

"I've never been so scared and chilled in my life before as I was going through all your tweet last night."

Obi Datti commented:

"Y’all following this account have guts. I’m having goosebumps and chills after all I read on her page, I can’t do it."

Experts Home stated:

"I am having an existential crisis, I don't know what to do with life that will make me live a fulfilled and happy life till the end of my days. I am at a stand still and there are many things that need to be done but I have a problem starting."

Long Name commented:

"Eje you don dey carry this thing far o. Sha drop correct score for boy. Wetin go play for CL tomorrow?"

See the tweet below:

