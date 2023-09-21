A Nigerian man has been hailed as a prophet on social media after a Facebook post he made about Naira Marley in 2020 resurfaced

Naira Marley is being accused by fans of the late Mohbad of having a hand in his demise, though this has not been confirmed by authorities

The new media consultant shared the post he made against the Marlian Record label boss in the wake of Mohbad's demise

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

John Obidi, the founder of Headstart Africa, has caused a stir online after he reshared a Facebook post he made about Naira Marley in 2020.

In the said post, John advised people to delete all Naira's songs from their phones.

John Obidi had in 2020 advised people to delete all Naira Marley's songs from their phones. Photo Credit: John Obidi, Twitter/@tooXclusive_com

Source: Facebook

His advice was his solution to people who complained that they had no space on their phones for the Telegram app.

Resharing his 2020 Facebook post, John wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Unfortunately, the few who can see the future may have to be numb to the misunderstanding of the multitude.

"Moses had it worse. Can’t complain."

Since the untimely demise of Mohbad on September 12, Marlian Records boss, Naira Marley, has come under fire as he stands accused of having a hand in the 27-year-old's death.

People react to John Obidi's post

Confidence Carson Obiazikwor said:

"I don't know why it took Nigerians this long to realize the bad influence of Naira Marley on society.

"I have never liked that guy's way of life, no, not even once."

Doc Paul Oluwarantimi said:

"You're not just excellence Daddy J.O, but you're spiritual too.

"Thank God I know you Daddy."

Alexander Nwobodo said:

"The man who saw the future."

Omolola Olayemi said:

"I've always asked this.

"Do people listen to lyrics at all?

"Even if I try to overlook the lyrics, how about his personality?

"Of what good, please?"

Joy Adeyeye said:

"Daddy J.O, the seer.

"Unfortunately, some didn't delete it then.

"Even with the state of things, some people are still taking sides with him."

Chiaruka Joyce Unoke said:

"When these things were said, people called it "lame excuses to be more serious than though".

"And now it's playing out one day at a time."

Francis Imariabe Junior said:

"My Daddy J.O John Obidi the Prophet. We know you are going to see into our future when you come to Benin by November.

"We anticipate your coming."

Man shares rare encounter with Naira Marley in 2019

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared his personal encounter with Naira Marley in 2019.

In a Facebook post, Ejimofor claimed he chauffeured the singer for two straight days and was able to experience him on a personal level.

Attaching a photo he took with the singer, Ejimofor described him as a slow poison. He added that Marley's songs shouldn't even make the playlist of sane minds and claimed the singer had a hideous appearance.

Source: Legit.ng