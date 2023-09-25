A significant reason for suspicion among netizens is the way late singer Mohbad was hurriedly buried despite the uncertain circumstances surrounding his death

The singer's dad was dragged and called out online for allowing the 27-year-old to get buried without proper arrangements

Contrary to opinions, singer Seun Kuti asked why any father would want to keep seeing his late son's dead body

Seun Kuti has finally reacted to the tragic death of singer Mohbad and shared a different opinion from other Nigerians.

In an interview with media personality Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast, Kuti expressed surprise that Nigerians even decided to drag Mohbad's dad for burying him hurriedly.

Seun Kuti shares opinion about Mohbad's death Photo credit: @iammohbad/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

According to him, why would any father sit around to look at his son's dead body and Nigerians decided to tag Mohbad's dad as his killer.

The singer also insinuated that Mohbad and Naira Marley might have had an agreement that he tried to back out of.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's statement

beebee_lizzy_kofo:

"Nigeria and emotions and sentiments can never solve anything."

ameboafrica:

"This one go hot o. Movie about to be unleashed. Regardless of whatever, it's Justice for Mohbad, and we must get it so such doesn't happen again to another person and cause us this heartache."

toblerone.ista:

"Şeun dey talk as if na inside house the corpse go dey as if there's no mortuary. I used to think he was a very intelligent person. Good enough K'Solo is there he will put light on it."

justinagodwinsewuese:

"I mustn’t miss this one seriously, I just heard something, what’s that one saying: say who wnt leave him don dead body for days de look am. Okay, till 6 pm, she WeMove."

adufe____:

"Finally, someone said it . God bless Seun for this."

Ma.gg.ie_:

"That’s no excuse to bend him inside a coffin that is way too small. How can his son rest in peace in that position?? "

teadammy_queen:

"No one is blaming him. But the situation doesn't warrant him to bury him fast. It's another thing if the son has been sick and later died; it's another thing if the son had a critical accident and died. But in this case, he was while and healthy, then suddenly he was announced dead, and he accepted his fate just like that.I mean, just like that??? They say the boy way just departed with yuu on Sunday died on Tuesday and you knew he was in the midst of the dangerous people. and you accepted fate like that ???! Never!!!!"

Mohbad's mum begs Nigerians to find Naira Marley

Still on Mohbad, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a video sighted online, Mohbad's mum called on Nigerians to help her find Naira Marley because there's little she can do.

In tears, the woman said her son opened up to her, claiming she knows the Marlian record label owner is responsible for his death.

She also added that Naira Marley threatened her son, and the only thing Nigerians can do is to help her fish him out.

