In the wee hours of Monday, September 25, a fire incident broke out at Nigeria's apex court, the Supreme Court

While no casualty was recorded, it was reported that the fire affected the offices of three apex court judges

A Nigerian man who foresaw the fire outbreak has smiled to the bank with N150k and explained how it happened

A Nigerian man, Thomas Bright, has won N150k after he predicted the fire incident that transpired at the Supreme Court on Monday.

At 6 a.m., a section of the apex court was gutted by fire but was said to have been put out, with no casualty recorded.

There was a fire incident at the Supreme Court earlier on Monday. Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @OfficialDadyA2, @instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

Taking to X, Thomas appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making him the money as he accused the former Lagos State governor of being the brain behind the fire outbreak.

The young man, whose bio reads that he is a Peter Obi supporter, said he had told a friend before now that Tinubu would burn down any court before the final judgment but his friend did not believe him. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Thank you BAT. You just made me won 150k this morning.

"I told my friend that you will burn down any of the Courts before the final judgement but my friend said it will not happen.

"Today you just prove me right at last.

"You people are always predictable."

It is, however, noteworthy that the Spokesperson of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, blamed the fire incident on an electrical fault that emanated from one of the justices' chambers.

See his tweet below:

Thomas Bright's tweet stirs reactions

@Kennbase said:

"That phrase "you go explain, explain tire, no evidence" na now e make sense to me."

@iamejike said:

"During Endsars, when the protest was hijacked by thugs, one of the first places they destroyed was the court where a case had been hanging over Tinubu's head.

"It's his play, we recognise it."

@tanimolaolawal1 said:

"Have you bothered to know the cause of the fire? You should not just be happy about everything negative about your country."

@AkinAdejola said:

"This is a defamation of character that may eventually land you in hot water.

"I hope an example is made of you."

@chriisejike said:

"This government is already favouring you and your family."

@teghpreye said:

"You should be investigated. Maybe u instigated the fire in order to win the bet."

@Ohams4PeterObi said:

"The same playbook. That's why I tell people hoping that we can make a change in 2027 that they are daydreaming. Whatever we did not achieve now, otilo.

"Nigeria is GONE!!!

"Just japa."

Section of Supreme Court gutted by fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a section of the Supreme Court was gutted by fire on Monday.

This development was confirmed during the Arise TV breakfast show, "The Morning Show".

It was gathered that the fire affected the office of the three apex court judges. The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be confirmed, but the Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, said:

"We don't know. The breaking news says it's an attack, so it must be investigated even on the surface of it. It's disturbing."

Source: Legit.ng