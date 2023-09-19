A coffin maker has addressed the backlash surrounding the viral photos and videos showing the crooner's bent neck in the casket

The young man explained to concerned Nigerians that the urgent nature of the burial left no time for measurements

Speaking further, he pleaded with netizens to refrain from blaming him for the singer's posture inside the coffin

A Nigerian coffin maker who made late singer, Mohbad's casket has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the singer's posture in the casket.

In a response to netizens, the coffin maker, identified as @Heavenly Call Funerals, defended himself, stating that it was not his fault that the neck appeared bent.

Man who made Mohbad's casket finally speaks

Source: TikTok

Urgency of burial blamed for the controversial photo of Mohbad's posture in casket

He explained that due to the urgency of the burial, there was no time to take measurements for a customized fit.

According to the coffin maker, Mohbad's people requested the coffin to be made quickly, leaving no room for the usual measurement process.

This urgency led to the casket's standard size being used, resulting in the neck appearing bent to fit inside.

He said;

“No time for measurement. You don't have to blame me for that cause they wanted it fast.”

Mixed reactions and internet backlash trail video of Mohbad's coffin maker

The video and photos of Mohbad's bent neck in the casket sparked outrage and condemnation from internet users.

Many expressed their anger and disappointment, criticising the coffin maker for the perceived mishandling of the burial arrangements.

However, some netizens sympathized with the coffin maker, understanding the constraints of time and the limitations of casket sizes.

@ayor_aad said:

“Why so fast? Mohbad was never dead. That boy is crying in the grave right now. The injection they gave him was to make him pass out for a few days to make him look like he's really dead and that's why they had to bend his neck in the coffin to avoid chances of him waking up. I keep feeling this way.”

@xpensive_fatima reacted:

“The father is to blame cos why will he bury your son in a rush way? This the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life.”

@cherish_ebosereme_ said:

“Mohbad's father was one of the weapon fashioned against him.”

@flames.originals said:

“Maybe they paid the father to keep quiet and act fast.”

@gylliananthonette commented;

“Wetin concern the maker for the, na the papa suppose answer many questions cos why tf were vou in a hurry.”

@nnenna_blinks_ said:

“What was the reason wanting to bury him fast when he is not even a Muslim? And also wanting a coffin made fast without even measuring his body if it would fit. You see how fishy this young man's demise is? You see the question marks surrounding the ordeal. What was the reason?”

@bright_ r said:

“The question is: Why did they want the coffin fast? What happened to putting his body in the morque first?”

Watch the video below:

Girl who predicted Mohbad's death weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has painfully mourned the demise of late singer, Mohbad, days after he lost his life. She recounted a dream she had about the late singer months before his sudden death.

She earlier revealed that she had a terrible dream where the singer was dead and she had been praying for him not to die young. The heartbroken lady also shared a screenshot of a post she made back in November last year to warn the singer about the dream.

She said: "Do you know the worst part of it? I had a dream about this guy last year. I had a dream about him that he died and I commented on his post but he didn't reply. I prayed for him not to die young now see what is happening to him. Jesus, not now! not even Mohbad in all this at all."

