A Nigerian man left many people in stitches owing to how he behaved after seeing his little son with a snake

The man demonstrated great fear as his son had the snake in his hand and approached his father to have it

Mixed reactions trailed the man's reaction as people compared them to David and Goliath in the Bible

It was a moment of great fear for a Nigerian man as his little son approached him with a snake.

Some people in the background spoke in Yoruba as they ordered the boy to hand the snake to his father.

The man was scared of the snake. Photo Credit: @t_lexxoo

Source: TikTok

However, his apparently scared father wanted no part in it. In a video seen on TikTok, the man climbed his sofa and desperately gestured to his son not to come near him with the snake.

At some points, the man, who appealed in Yoruba language, cried out to people in the background to intervene.

Eventually, the fearless lad left the scene while still holding the snake. The clip got many talking.

Watch the video below:

The clip left netizens in stitches

Ofaz22 said:

"Boy was like are you going to buy the latest PlayStation now?"

DJ_ENDEMIC said:

"The Wife is behind all of this Act , she is up to something."

Fortune said:

"When I say children are not innocent this what I’m talking about they fear nothing."

uchennablessing12 said:

"This is how my husband behave when he sees snake or lizard."

tony_bee1 said:

"So this man will see himself on social media begging his son?!"

denniswanjau350 said:

"Me laughing knowing dam.n well I will scream the same if it was me."

Diabz said:

"The boy is like, either you marry mommy or your don’t come back here."

brianmutiso95@gmail.com said:

"Someone's pillar of strength is shaken by water vapor."

Source: Legit.ng