A video suggesting the need for a DNA test to confirm the paternity of Mohbad's son has sparked reactions online

While making the suggestion, VeryDarkMan insisted that everyone, including the singer's wife, is a suspect

Speaking further, he called for a DNA test to be conducted to ensure that Mohbad is the boy's biological father

A controversial media personality, VeryDarkMan, has expressed doubts about the paternity of Mohbad's child and called for a DNA test to confirm the biological relationship.

The individual pointed to the wife's public statements about being widowed and raised concerns about the possibility of close family involvement.

VeryDarkMan says a DNA test should be conducted on Mohbad's child Photo credit: @thatverydarkman/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Additionally, rumours about Mohbad allegedly entrusting his wife with certain matters added to the doubts.

VeryDarkMan calls for DNA test and legal action

VeryDarkMan emphasised the importance of conducting a thorough DNA test to establish the child's true paternity.

He suggested a 90% chance of the child being Mohbad's but insisted on the need for certainty.

He also commended the idea of pursuing legal avenues, such as an autopsy and DNA test, to ensure a fair resolution.

In his words:

“I like the fact that they are bringing out Mohbad’s body for autopsy while they are doing that abeg make them do DNA test for that pikin.

"Make we Dey sure say true, na Mohbad get that pikin because this one the wife Dey write everywhere, ‘they made me a widow’. If you Dey watch crime movie, you go know say everybody fit Dey involved.

"Another reason why I’m saying this thing is because they said Mohbad put a lot of things in the wife’s hands, I’m not saying it’s true I’m only thinking it, they should do a serious DNA test. There is a 90% chance that the baby is his child and a 10% chance that the baby is not the child.

"Also I’m really happy that we are thinking in the right direction, we are going legal. We will go street that is when the Nigerian Police has not done what they are supposed to, we can do a massive protest. Like I said Sam Larry and all the names that are being mentioned are not guilty until proven guilty.”

Reactions trail video of VeryDarkMan

Following the controversial statement, netizens have engaged in discussions about the situation.

@Kingab said:

“Girl wey dem Don dey together for almost 8yrs go now kee him because he have something in possession with her. Haba now say something better please.”

@lincolnbrightO reacted:

“Everything need confuse this point not saying she cheated but for her sanity it's needed.”

@Omah_s commented:

“Why him no advice am when he was alive.”

@namzyvibez said;

“Wahala no dey finish, but there is no harm in doing a DNA test because wetin we don see for this life pass our eyes. If Mohbad sprit wants a DNA test and he is sending the message through Verydarkman then we will do it. Keep resting Imole! There is absolutely nothing wrong in doing a DNA test.”

@Irunnia reacted:

“I support this because the stories and messages wey I read about the wife, I no understand again.”

@Ni_yhi said:

“This guy is moving mad now.”

@Princeebuka7 said:

“The only DNa I think should be done is for Mohbad and his father, let's even know if na that man born am.”

@omolola055 reacted;

“Did they drop this guy on his head when he was a kid? Because what is this nonsense talk? He's doing too much already, he should just face jennyglow and co. Should he have bought properties in his father's name? Madness!”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng