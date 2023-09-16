A Nigerian lady who had a dream about the late singer, Mohbad's death has stirred emotions on social media

In a new video, she was seen weeping heavily while recounting the scary dream she had about the singer

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many seeking justice for his death

A Nigerian lady has painfully mourned the demise of late singer, Mohbad, days after he lost his life.

She recounted a dream she had about the late singer months before his sudden death.

Lady who dreamt about Mohbad's death shares new video Photo credit: @debbie_goddez/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lady predicted Mohbad's death months ago

She earlier revealed that she had a terrible dream where the singer was dead and she had been praying for him not to die young.

The heartbroken lady also shared a screenshot of a post she made back in November last year to warn the singer about the dream.

She said:

"Do you know the worst part of it? I had a dream about this guy last year. I had a dream about him that he died and I commented on his post but he didn't reply.

"I prayed for him not to die young now see what is happening to him. Jesus, not now! not even Mohbad in all this at all."

Reactions trail video of lady mourning Mohbad's death

@savage_turah said:

"There are people who are blessed with the gifts of dreams. I pray he is at peace wherever he is."

@tikekuwait wrote:

"You had a dream and you couldn't share it out."

@milicent replied:

"Nobody should ever take dreams for granted, the spirit realm controls the physical."

@dried_ewedu_seller reacted:

"Jokes apart, my eyes are full with tears, don't blame people who can't hold back their tears."

@yemzybella added:

"Emere omo can you please sleep and dream again that he later woke up from the grave. Na that one we won hear."

@bunsy4life said:

"Don't even say she is clout chasing, people have gifts it's just left for you to pray about it. Many of us has such gift."

Watch the video below:

Lady who predicted Mohbad's death in 2022 cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman with the handle @debbie_goddez in November 2022, took to Instagram to share her dream about MohBad's untimely demise. Expressing her concern, she commented under his post and prayed death would not take him at a young age.

At the time, the lady said she had a dream where she saw his life cut short untimely and she quickly launched intercessory prayers against it. Despite the hopes and prayers of his fans, MohBad's life was tragically cut short on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The news of his death sent shockwaves through the music industry and left his followers in mourning. Netizens, who had witnessed Debbie's prediction, were left astounded by the accuracy of her dream.

Source: Legit.ng