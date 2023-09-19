Nigerian singer Davido has finally reacted to the tragic death of his colleague Mohbad days after the incident

Mohbad's management put out plans for the singer's tribute and candlelight procession, and Davido promised to show up

In another post on his Instagram story, the DMW boss revealed the late singer's spirit is so strong that sleep has eluded him

As Nigerians continue to ensure that they keep the police on their toes in demanding justice for singer Mohbad, his management has made moves to pay their last respect.

A post on the late singer's page announced that a candlelight procession and tribute concert of last respect will be held in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

Davido will be joining Mohbad's candlelight procession Photo credit: @iammohbad/@davido

"We appreciate the outpouring of love from fans across the world, to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honor and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert."

Check out the announcement here:

How did Davido react to the post?

Reacting to the post, Davido shared it on his Instagram story channel. Putting out his first statement since Mohbad's death, the DMW boss said he would fly back to the country for the event.

In another post, the Unavailable crooner revealed the late Mohbad's spirit is so strong that sleep eluded him.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Davido's post

Davido's statement got netizens praising him, affirming they knew he would come through for the late Mohbad.

Read some comments sighted below:

jessylove_220:

"You people should fight for justice. Which one be candle night."

iam_bb_0:

"Na the reason way we day always reSTAN be this 001 for a reason ❤️❤️"

9015rachel:

"Davido should’ve showed up early when he needed help no one was there they all was afraid of his record label Did he want to have anything to do with him because he’s just coming up that’s is not nice of any of them at all."

dewolafromisaleeko:

"My idolo no dey disappoint."

ayomi6037:

"The way all these celebrities are shying away from the actual focus, leave candle light you no get naira marly number . All the A list artist no Dey wan drag this guy."

00efizzy:

"If to say the foolish mohbad dad never rush burried this guy now and they do proper burial they are some celebrity that will like to come over and pay last tribute for mohbad na the rush burial i never understand as a Christian ha na wa ooo."

shollycruzy:

"Omo I Don dey like Davido o ... He de deliver abegi."

alayo0702:

"David is a special soul ❤️"

amiolore:

"Always pull up that man David very good one."

