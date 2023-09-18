A Nigerian man with a striking resemblance to Sam Larry has addressed people who have been pointing it out online

Netizens in the comments section insisted on the resemblance and cautioned him against cutting his dreads or visiting Ikorodu

Addressing the speculations, the young man insisted that they do not look alike but only have a similar complexion

A Nigerian man with a close resemblance to Sam Larry has broken his silence on TikTok.

Netizens quickly pointed out the resemblance, leading to a discussion about the connection between the two individuals.

Man with striking resemblance to Sam Larry Photo credit: @roxy_blvck/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Some users expressed curiosity, while others raised concerns about the potential consequences of mistaken identity.

Man tackles people comparing him to Sam Larry

In response to people questioning his resemblance to Sam Larry, the man took it upon himself to find a video of Sam Larry to compare their appearances.

After watching the video, he confidently declared that he did not look like Sam Larry, asserting that they only shared the same complexion.

However, people continued to insist on the resemblance, advising him against altering his appearance, particularly his dreads, to avoid further confusion.

Reactions as man slams those claiming he looked like Sam Larry

Netizens in the comments section brought up the ongoing search for Sam Larry in connection to the death of the late singer Mohbad. They cautioned the lookalike against visiting Ikorodu.

@xpensyv201 commented:

“Bro you guys look alike.”

@certifiedmichael said:

“BRO Is SAM LARRY In Disguise, He Sharply Go Do Dread, Sha No Cut Those Dreads Ohh.”

@vickygold009 said:

“Bro tell yourself the truth una resemble k better hide ooo,make person no hold you for street.”

@dayoogedengbe said:

“Uncle you better be serious and stop this acting, you resemble am. Sha avoid Ikorodu, and Lagos as a whole oo.”

@adanna fate said:

“Bro just avoid Ikorodu this period.”

@honeyboney_001 commented:

“No cut your hair.”

@elizabethiangueen reacted:

“Just don't shave ur hair sha.”

@opelagos1 commented:

“Guy no cut ur hair, no go ikorodu, continue speaking your English cause Sam Larry no sabi speak English.”

Watch the video below:

Angry Ikorodu man leads boys to Mohbad's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man from Ikorodu has shared his displeasure over late Nigerian singer, Mohbad's burial. In a video, he noted that the singer's burial was too shabby and unbefitting for a singer of his level and class.

In a video, he was spotted leading a group of boys on the road while sharing his pain about the singer's death. He claimed that they were all on their way to the singer's graveside and vowed to give the singer the befitting burial he deserved.

In his words: "They said they want to dig Mohbad's grave so we are going to his father's house now. I am on my way to his father's house now. You can see. People are coming. We are going to his father's house now. Mohbad is not just anyhow person that they could just bury like that. Everybody will see what's going on today. He needs a better burial."

Source: Legit.ng