A young Nigerian man from Ikorodu, Lagos state, has caused a buzz with his new post on the TikTok app

In a video, he led a group of boys on the road claiming that they were on their way to the house of the late singer, Mohbad

Speaking further, he condemned the singer's burial and insisted that it wasn't suitable for a singer of his level

Source: TikTok

He claimed that they were all on their way to the singer's graveside and vowed to give the singer the befitting burial he deserved.

In his words:

"They said they want to dig Mohbad's grave so we are going to his father's house now. I am on my way to his father's house now. You can see. People are coming.

"We are going to his father's house now. Mohbad is not just anyhow person that they could just bury like that. Everybody will see what's going on today. He needs a better burial."

Reactions as Ikorodu boys vow to give Mohbad a befitting burial

@jessicajerobert27 said:

"Please I want to ask one question if Mohbad doesn't have brothers or sisters from the same mother and father."

@iam_barry7 reacted:

"My point too, how can they burry mohbad just like that, na the neck bending dey pain me pass, if na money no dey to buy good. We fans go contribute."

@zeezconcept1342 stated:

"The guy just dey my mind since he died walai, make they bring the coffin out and open am make he just sneezed and come back to life."

@brightfuture02 noted:

"Even his soul sef can't rest. MOHBAD we are very sorry. We just trying to get justice."

@maamibella52 added:

"This mohbad no be just human being. He go fight even anybody don't stand for him. Let keep watching he go bad gan ni."

@gracy0442 added:

"Please Dey should dig out and give proper burial at least last respect."

Watch the video below:

Lady who predicted Mohbad's death weeps in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has painfully mourned the demise of late singer, Mohbad, days after he lost his life. She recounted a dream she had about the late singer months before his sudden death.

She earlier revealed that she had a terrible dream where the singer was dead and she had been praying for him not to die young. The heartbroken lady also shared a screenshot of a post she made back in November last year to warn the singer about the dream.

She said: "Do you know the worst part of it? I had a dream about this guy last year. I had a dream about him that he died and I commented on his post but he didn't reply. "I prayed for him not to die young now see what is happening to him. Jesus, not now! not even Mohbad in all this at all."

Source: Legit.ng