Despite not being related in anyway, two fine Nigerian gentlemen found out that they share a lot in common

Save for the height difference, the two men have a striking resemblance, share the same birth day amongst other stunning similarities

The duo who were discovered on the social media platform by an observant netizen have both lost one of their parents

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Two unrelated Nigerian men have caused quite a stir on social media over their mind-boggling resemblance.

One of them, Lesley Obyno Mbakwe, took to Facebook to celebrate the birthday of his doppelganger, Obiora Kenneth Chinwuba and shared their pictures alongside some interesting facts about their personalities.

Lesley Obyno Mbakwe and Obiora Kenneth Chinwuba have a striking resemblance. Photo Credit: Lesley Obyno Mbakwe

Source: Facebook

According to Lesley, they were both discovered on Facebook by ex-military personnel and influencer Oni Foto.

Lesley stated that apart from having both lost one parent and having one sister each, they share the same birth day - they were born on the 6th day of their different birth months.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that they are both Obidients (a popular coinage for apologists of Labour Party Candidate Peter Obi) and both love tiny waists. Other details he shared left netizens in stitches.

Reactions on social media

Ngozi Rosemary Victor said:

"Ok o, happy birthday ObiORA, God bless your new age. You guys should give us ya Papas' number let us call them and confirm something first."

Lamournedemandepaspourquoi EjovwokeOgheneinemesitmunachi IfeoluwaleleyijesiMaryangom said:

"The resemblance is striking...

"Happy birthday Obi....

"You forgot to add, you both have same skin color..."

Omekagụ said:

"Congratulations to the both of you for sharing 11 similarities.

"God bless your other yet to be discovered similarities and God bless his new home.

"His wedding last week Saturday was the talk of the whole Abuja."

Jide Paschal Agwadike said:

"Long before I was cleared, I thought you guys were brothers. Happy birthday and best wishes to him."

Meda Nkasiobi Mbah said:

"He could pass as your brother cause you guys look alike.

"Happy birthday to him."

Linda Chinemerem Paul said:

"If you're not siblings, this should be a serious matter then."

Young Nigerian lady finds her doppelganger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady had found her doppelganger.

21-year-old Mahuntin Faith Anuoluwapo found her doppelganger without employing any professional services and shared the stunning development on Facebook.

Thursday, May 5, 2022 will forever remain a special day in the life of Faith as it was on that day she found out about the existence of her doppelganger, 20-year-old Yusuf Habibat Olashinle.

Speaking on her relationship with her doppelganger, the Kwara state indigene said it has been a smooth sail.

Source: Legit.ng