A young Nigerian who found a photo of a man who looked so much like him was surprised by the similarity

The young man said even some family members could not distinguish him from the photo of the man

On finding out that the photo was that of a clergyman, Dapo Adegboyega, he said the way the photo was taken contributed to the similarity

A young Nigerian man shared a photo of someone with a striking facial similarity on his Twitter page.

The man with the Twitter handle @sledge_baba shared the photo with a picture of his. He said the person looked like an older version of himself.

The young man added that when a friend sent him the picture of the man, he was surprised about the resemblance.

He stated that when he sent some family members the snap of the man, they thought it was him as they asked what he was doing, preaching on a pulpit. Only his mother could tell the difference.

The man has asked Twitter users to help him locate the man. A few hours later, he got the stranger's identity as Pastor Dapo Adegboyega of S*pac Nation in London. He said that the camera angle of the photo aided the similarity between them.

@mistiquecee said:

"I remember the time I showed my parents a picture of Simi wearing crop top and rugged jeans.. my dad said "when did you start wearing show belle", while momsy said a heavy 'hmmm'..."

@Oluwashayo_O said:

"Someone sent me a picture of me 2 years ago, the person lives in the US, I actually thought it was me until I saw the outfit, then I asked myself when I got that outfit or even took that picture, sent it to my family and everyone thought I had left Nigeria without telling them."

@_blackaroni_ said:

"I’m scared."

@esoanwan said:

"You don dey see your future self. That man resemble pastor sha."

@TalkingMistress said:

"See resemblance."

