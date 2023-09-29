Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, aka Sam Larry’s return to Nigeria

The movie star reposted the viral video of Sam Larry sneaking back into the country as she gave him a hearty welcome

Tonto’s reaction to Sam Larry’s return sparked a series of responses from her Instagram followers

Famous Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has now reacted to Sam Larry’s return to the country.

Recall that Sam Larry had been out of the country for weeks following the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

After many weeks of being accused of the singer’s demise, the Naira Marley associate finally returned home and a video of him entering the country went viral.

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh happily welcomes Sam Larry back to Nigeria. Photos: @samlarryy, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the video, Sam Larry was seen being flanked by some men upon his return and the clip drew a reaction from Tonto Dikeh.

The actress shared the clip and accompanied it with a caption where she welcomed the controversial personality back home. According to her, he snuck into the country.

She wrote:

“Sam Larry being sneaked into NIGERIA, HAPPENING NOWWWWWW. Welcome home Sam Larry.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh welcomes Sam Larry back to Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh’s reaction to Sam Larry’s return to Nigeria caught netizens' attention; some shared their thoughts in her comment section.

Read some of their comments below:

Mm_agogo':

“You know people's emotions are high. you're not supposed to be posting such. We all want justice but not all are understandable.”

Am_loydj:

“The plane should mistakenly land in Benin airport make Benin boys welcome am Peacefully.”

Ososte:

“So he de fear like this n he decided to make someone else’s life a living hell. I laugh in Swahili, he can run but cannot hide. Men mount.”

Teewizza_:

“Nah for this guy matter,I go know if Yoruba people are mouth making machine.”

simeon.delight:

“God don delivery our food to us oo.”

Osas_kelvin03:

“Men don mount already. You must follow the same boy you fall ooooo. Nigerians will send him on a journey of no return las las.”

Slick_dimple:

“Sneak however you want, you no fit escape this year.On God ! An eye for an eye.”

kv_by_kelvin_:

“Now he knows exactly what it feels like not to feel safe. He now knows how it feels when you have to look over your shoulders every minute for fear of your safety. I love it for him!”

Alhaji_felix:

“See how corrupt Nigeria is them suppose arrest this guy from the airport self.”

diaryofacanadianmum:

“So upon all the gra gra these people no get mind.”

Source: Legit.ng