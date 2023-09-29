Singer Portable has reacted to Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry’s return to Nigeria

The Zazu Zeh crooner shared a video online, asking Naira Marley's associate if he arrived safely

According to Portable, we do not need assistance his assistance but Mohbad’s death needs to be investigated

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has joined many other netizens to react after controversial personality, Sam Larry, returned to the country.

Recall that Sam Larry had been away from Nigeria for many weeks after many blamed him for the death of singer Mohbad after videos surfaced of him being assaulted.

Fans react as Portable speaks on Sam Larry's return to Nigeria. Photos: @portablebaeby, @samlarryy

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry’s return sparked a huge online reaction and Portable shared a video on his Instagram page as he shared his thoughts on it.

Portable welcomes Sam Larry back to Nigeria

Portable started out his video with a welcome message to Sam Larry. The Zazu Zeh crooner asked the controversial personality if he arrived safely. Not stopping there, he went ahead to react to the Police PRO, Ben Hundeyin’s post about Sam Larry helping with the investigation. According to the singer, Sam Larry’s assistance is not needed.

He said:

“Welcome, hope you arrived safely? We don’t need assistance, we need investigation.”

Speaking further in the video, Portable shared a parable explaining that someone who has been seen to have a fault should suffer the consequences. He noted that after God, the government is next in power.

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable welcomes Sam Larry back to Nigeria

Portable’s reaction to Sam Larry’s return to Nigeria soon went viral and some netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

djmims_of_lagos:

“Portable they contribute to this WAHALA.”

Scoby_19:

“The first country to use a suspect as an assistance remember the world is watching on this and we need #justiceformohbad.”

peterboby5:

“I love this boy portable God will continue blessing you ooo.”

sylvajay1:

“Portable fit praise you today make e chop your eyes tomorrow. Na real gee e be. Fearless.”

the_real_omotolani:

“Zazu your mouth eeeh.”

gnr_mario10:

“verydarkman x portable combo , u will surely get justice.”

10nni89:

“I just wish portable was mohbad close friend,truth for done come out teytey.”

olaide_annie':

“I love this guy walai...call them out with your full chest ...How I wish Mohbad was portables friend..everything go don scatter tipe tipe..”

slyguy_1292:

“Man like Portable, fear nobody. Ika of Africa .”

Tonto Dikeh welcomes Sam Larry back to Nigeria

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Tonto Dikeh reacted to Sam Larry's return to Nigeria.

Tonto shared the clip showing Sam Larry in the country and accompanied it with a caption welcoming the controversial personality back home.

According to her, he snuck into the country.

