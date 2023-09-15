A Nigerian lady was surprised when the credit transfer she received left her account without notice

The young lady's bank told her somebody had reported her account for receiving a mistaken credit alert

Surprised that the same customer who bought things from her made the complaint, she made screenshots

A Nigerian jewellery seller narrated a bad experience with a bank and her customer who made an order.

The lady (@aduniewa) said that after the goods had been delivered to the customer, he paid, and she confirmed receipt of the transfer.

Lady narrates her experience. The middle photo is for illustration purposes only. Photo source: Getty/Osarieme Eweka, TikTok/aduniewa

Source: TikTok

Bank credit alert issue

Days later, she realised that the money from the customer had been deducted. Her bank told her the same customer tagged the credit alert as a mistaken transaction.

The lady wondered why her bank would reverse a transaction without informing her. She shouted in the bank and presented screenshot proofs.

People said her bank might be guilty, and she needs to sue them and get her money.

Watch her full video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adebayolam said:

"The worst they can do is to block the account until they hear from you. The bank staff are culpable."

Ik said:

"As an ex banker, all they could have done was to place a lien on the said amount and contact you. I wonder d trainings these bankers get these days."

yusuf muhammad lawal said:

"Don't suffer yourself madam just get yourself a lawyer u can press for charges."

mrsalamioladipupo said:

"U've a good case sis...approach a lawyer even if the matter is resolved, press for damages frm the bank."

Dr king.D said:

"Take the Bank to Court and ask for damages to the tune of N25M. Alao collect your statement of account before they alter things."

Source: Legit.ng