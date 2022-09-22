There was a mild drama in a bank as an unhappy customer showed up to register his displeasure in a surprising manner

The young man, a comedian and content creator, lamented that he didn't get any text from his bank on his birthday

According to him, he got birthday texts from other banks he patronises and directed his bank to close his account

A Nigerian man stormed his bank and directed that they close his account for not sending him a text on his birthday which was the previous day.

Flaring up as he poured out his heart before the customers, the man slammed the bank, stating that other banks he has accounts with sent him texts.

The Imo comedian and content creator knocked the bank for only knowing how to debit and charge VATs on accounts.

In the video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, a security personnel approached the man to restore order in the banking facility but this yielded no result.

He told the bank officials to choose between sending him a text on the spot or closing his account.

While he painfully kept demanding that they close his account, customers burst into a birthday song for him.

The song did the trick as the young man smiled and got calmer. He subsequently introduced himself, appreciated the customers and left.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@shalom.peace.12532 said:

"They only know how to debit people's account but to wish that person long life and prosperity go hard them ...bro close that account I dey Ur back."

@its.blessing_ said:

"Nothing like first bank. Na them first dey wish you happy birthday before any call comes in. They wished me on my birthday."

@chinenyenwa__xx said:

"I swear they didn’t send me too on my birthday self both zenith and una useless bank."

@bornwealthy007 said:

"Dude are you embarrassing yourself or what ? What’s the meaning of this one biko."

@imehnnyhorlar said:

"You suppose come share money for everybody wey Dey inside bank na dem sha sing for you."

