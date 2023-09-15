A netizen asked people to share some of the unusual requests for assistance they had ever received

A lady disclosed how her domestic help requested a car for her boyfriend to start a taxi business

Many Twitter users also shared similar experiences with people asking for outrageous favours

A Nigerian woman was surprised when her housemaid asked her to help get a car for her boyfriend.

The woman said her housemaid told her the boyfriend would use the car as a taxi.

The housemaid said her boyfriend needed the car for a taxi business. Photo credit: Twitter/@tosinolaseinde and Getty Images/MoMo Productions. Photos of woman is used for illustration only.

She was responding to a tweet by @nazom_ngini, who asked netizens to share stories of people who made unusual requests for assistance from them.

The question goes:

"Has anyone ever made you an offer, or asked you for a favour that left you wondering, “what kind of image have I been putting out and why did they assume this was something I’d be comfortable with?"

On her part, the woman said:

"One time, my domestic wanted me to buy a car for her boyfriend to use as taxi. I was like wow, God please."

The reply was screenshot and reposted by @tosinolaseinde.

See the screenshot of the reply tweet below:

People share requests made to them by friends and relatives

Others who responded to the tweet shared interesting experiences with friends and relatives who asked for favours from them.

@TheRotimi_ said:

"The day someone on here asked me where they could buy a gun I had a sit down with myself, I talked it out."

@RareJem__ commented:

"When someone asked me to borrow them 950k to start business."

@CecezSecret said:

"Someone asked me to pay for his masters that he’d pay me back after he graduates. I was dumbfounded."

@Geralld_95 said:

"My guy that was traveling to Poland called me one time and ask me to borrow him 800k. I think say na glitch."

