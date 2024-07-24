A Nigerian lady in Benin Republic has described the country as a very organised place, saying she loves it

The lady said she was in Cotonou, noting that Okada riders in the city ply on a separate lane from cars

She said Cotonou was a neat a neat place, and that road users patiently wait for the traffic light to turn green

A Nigerian lady who lives in Cotonou said the place is clean and well-organised.

She posted a video on TikTok, showing netizens a part of the streets which has good roads.

The lady noted that Cotonou, in the Benin Republic, was highly organized, as people have the patience to wait for traffic lights.

Oluchi Emmaa said Okada riders in Cotonou have a separate lane created for them.

Oluchi said the place is so neat that one would not see trash just anywhere.

She asked:

"Is this really Cotonou?

Reactions as lady shares her experience in Cotonou

@omonikeydesign said:

"We are so proud of our country Benin Republic. Very organized ohh not Lagos with stress, a lot of people."

Call me Daniel said:

"How did you manage to do the video? I was there last here immediately I entered Benin my network stopped functioning."

@St.Aramsco said:

"All the bikes in the entire Benin republic is not up to the total number of okada in Alimosho alone."

@josiane said:

"My country is sweet."

@General cuba micky reacted:

"I love my country. May God bless you."

@brightzillion said:

"Here is the local area. Why don't you go to where the buildings are better than here?"

@DEBORAH said:

"Please, Cotonu is not a country but a city in the Benin Republic. a country Wich the federal capital is Porto Novo."

