A Nigerian woman who gave birth to five children some months ago has narrated one of the challenges of parenting them.

In a TikTok video, the woman showed the kids except one wide awake some minutes past 11 p.m.

Mother of quintuplets complains

She (@chidinmaamaechi34) said she needed help and was tired. The woman added that though the kids did not want her to sleep, she would.

The woman put the children on their backs. As she made the video, she said the one yawning was hungry at that time of the night. She also showed one of the kids who wanted to play at that time.

Nigerians tried to understand the kind of stress the woman was facing as they dropped different comments.

