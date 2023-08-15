A Nigerian tech reviewer has cautioned people against falling victim to fake transfers during transactions

The man said that people should always check their bank apps to confirm credit transactions and not rely on SMS alone

Nigerians who had not heard about the app said that they would be more conscious, and some got curious

A brilliant Nigerian tech reviewer, @kagantech, has exposed how yahoo boys make fake bank transfers.

He said that it is always important to check one's bank app whenever one receives an SMS alert for a transaction.

The man spoke on fake transfer. Middle photo is for illustration via Getty Images/Rapeepong Puttakumwong Tiktok credit: @kagantech

Source: TikTok

Spotting fake bank transfer

In the video, he explained further that yahoo boys use an app called ProBank which enables fake transfers.

@kagatech added that the app could curl up the account balance of a person's account number.

He said such fake transfers could also be spotted by looking at alert descriptions, which always have "Probank" in them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ese Obruche said:

"Thanks for the update nah to find way download Probank."

Ufjessy for you said:

"Hehe, probank thank you make I go my ex mama shop."

BigMike said:

"When there’s glitch money, your pro bank is nothing."

TOCHi Tochyno said:

"Kegan their is one they call glitch money. this one you will see the money in ur app but can't touch it."

Xavier said:

"U too Dey talk."

Feolu said:

"See how they’re lamenting that why did you cast it we’re our own problem in this country."

Danny Snoop said:

"It is very common on Binance trade when you selling USDT."

Clarkson said:

"Na update you share to us so dey play."

Phizzy_Whingle said:

"Is this a spoiler or update?"

Source: Legit.ng