A lady who sells online shared a story about her male customer who always patronised her business

The lady admitted that sometimes the man credited her more than the worth of whatever he was buying

The lady became angry when the man chatted her up to ask her out even though he had a giirlfriend

A young Nigerian lady who sells online narrated a story about her male customer who loves caring for his girlfriend.

She said anytime she posted something online, the man would immediately pay for and send them to his lover.

Some people said she should have leaked the man's message. Photo source: @anita7174

Source: TikTok

Lady leaked man's love messages

The seller admitted that he had been one of her faithful customers. She said she was surprised when the man chatted her up and asked her personal questions.

When she stopped replying, the man never relented. He asked to see her, asking how much would be enough for them to have a nice time together.

In response, the lady took screenshots of all their messages and leaked them to his girlfriend to talk to him.

Watch the full video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tyrone said:

"I don't know if this only me, I think there's a better way you could have brushed it off since you know he's a very good customer."

batty said:

"Scope na cause the money small for you if he put better money down your body go calm down."

kingdavidjunior7 said:

"You were wrong in sending screenshot to his girlfriend."

Adufe said:

"Ur story no clear… How are we going to be sure say you no go there. And even if you go Wetin be our own."

ogechi said:

"It’s very true, I know one that always add 10-15k to every perfume order he makes,I had to clear him that he is not planting on a fertile ground."

Lolly said:

"I’ve experienced something like this. I collected the money & blocked him but I insulted his whole generation before doing that."

Source: Legit.ng