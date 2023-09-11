A TikTok video posted by @obinkrandaily showed a lucky young girl who was given one minute to shop at a supermarket

In the video, the girl sluggishly underwent her one-minute shopping spree not minding the little time she had to shop

The girl's slow movement ignited reactions and comments from angry netizens across social media platforms

A video shared by @obinkrandaily on TikTok showcased a young girl, who took a leisurely approach during a one-minute shopping spree at Mr. Price in Westhills Mall.

Netizens were taken aback as they observed the girl calmly strolling through the aisles, seemingly unaffected by the time constraint.

Little girl asked to go on free 1-minute shopping spree Photo credit: @obinkrandaily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl walls slowly during free shopping spree

Her relaxed demeanour added a unique and amusing element to the shopping spree, deviating from the fast-paced expectations typically associated with such events.

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens who couldn't help but comment on the young girl's unhurried pace.

Young girl’s unhurried steps spark reaction during one-minute shopping spree

@ I J commented:

“The girl just dey annoy person.”

@KANAYO. O. KANAYO said:

“This girl paaa how I wish It was me within 3 seconds the store is empty.”

@Ohene Kyei Akomea said:

“They are letting dada Bees to do this free shopping spree allow we Aunty ba and you go stop that nonsense.”

@sherilla nails lounge said:

“Instead of you to hang the bag and keep picking you went to put it down to go back.”

@CindyRhois said:

“I think her crush was around.”

@user alishazuria reacted:

“What is wrong with this girl,why is she wasting time.”

@mikaylaforson4 said:

“Y was she go back to put the items down dat was a waste of full 30 seconds.”

@Abeveesfabrics said:

“She wasn't ready for the assignment.”

Watch the video below:

Lady gets 60seconds to shop for free

Source: Legit.ng