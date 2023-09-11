A Nigerian girl has shared a video showcasing her impressive and intimidating height on TikTok

In a captivating video seen on her official account, she towered over her house gate with her 6'2ft height

The video has garnered attention from netizens who took to the comments section to express their shock

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A remarkably tall girl with the handle @failavellle on TikTok has posted a video showing her outstanding height to viewers.

In the footage, she was seen standing beside a gate, towering over it due to her impressive height of 6'2ft.

Tall girl flaunts her stunning height Photo credit: @failavellle/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Girl flaunts her impressive height on TikTok

While sharing the video, the girl revealed that she was taller than most people's gates she had come across.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wrote:

“POV: You're taller than most people's gate.”

Reactions trail video of tall girl

Failavellle's video has garnered considerable popularity as netizens took to the comments section to express their thoughts and feelings about the young lady’s height.

While some are in awe of her height, others playfully suggested that the gate's 'shortness' is the only reason she appeared taller.

@Belhas painting $ Deco reacted:

“Na because the gate is short l'm taller than u.”

@Sky commented:

“Please tell us what u saw in 2024.”

@victorywhegbere reacted:

“No be most people's gate na your gate, dey play.”

@Chinonso Ezeh reacted:

“Wahala! Don't come close to me.”

@ONLY GOD KNOWS reacted:

“But you are taller than my love for you.”

@Omo loku commented:

“Nah. Nah this gate short jare, near my gate first.”

@lyale commented:

“How I go marry girl wey I go Dey look up b4 I fit talk to her.”

@Austin_preesh reacted:

“One of ur leg tall pass me.”

@wheelwhiz reacted:

“That one no be gate.”

@user662693979584 said:

“And i thought I was tall.”

Watch the video below:

Tall girl flaunts her shape in video

Meanwhile, Legit reported that a tall lady identified as @tamara_plzak on TikTok has gone viral on social media after flaunting her height.

In a trending video, she struck several poses in her room as she prepared to step out. Tamara's height and slender physique, which were glaring in the clip, made netizens admire her greatly.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many people reacting to her stunning looks and impressive height.

Source: Legit.ng