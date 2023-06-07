A smart Nigerian lady maximised the 60 seconds of free shopping time she was given to get whatever she wanted from a supermarket

The lady concentrated on the home appliances section and packed expensive things like standing fans and microwaves in pairs

Many TikTokers who watched her video online praised her for her speed and the wisdom to leave provisions

A young lady got to pack everything she wanted in 60 seconds. She was told that anything she placed in a trolley would be free within that time.

As her time started, the lady rushed to the appliances section of a Shoprite supermarket and packed things like a microwave and a standing fan in a video shared by @zoomlifestyle.

Many people praised the lady for her speed.

Source: TikTok

Smart lady took fans, microwave & ice makers in supermarket

The lady also took boxes of expensive ice makers. Some of the appliances she packed were in pairs. Social media users praised her for her choice and speed.

Many people were screaming around her as she filled many trolleys with shopped items. Things she took were worth over N1m.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adaugo said:

"Alexa pls play me sabi girl."

Horlanrewaju Homotayo Zainab said:

"She understood the assignments."

Cakes&treats_bykuddy said:

"She has been waiting for this day all her life."

Purplekitty said:

"Abeg where is the next location biko."

Victoria said:

"Make person do me this thing Abeg."

ChizzyNancy said:

"I never play this game una wan spoil am they go soon stop am."

Omotolani said:

"You people should come to circle mall na."

Buddy said:

"Sharp girl on like some other wey be say na only food dem sabi."

shugadear wondered:

"Shey na Naija b dis."

user9842167966581 said:

"Lol na laptop side I the go oo. and Gucci."

Chidera joked:

"Please come go uniport. I promise,I won’t raid the supermarket."

