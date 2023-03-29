A Nigerian lady who was given the opportunity to shop for free for just 30 seconds got confused about the things to carry

The young lady carried items like a pack of water and cans of dog food among her items

Many Nigerians who watched her video said they would surely do better than her if given the chance

A young Nigerian man, @ositapopcorn, has made a video that captured the moment he approached a lady in a supermarket and asked her to shop for free.

He told the lady that whatever items she could fit into her cart in 30 seconds were all hers. The lady was excited.

The lady was given an opportunity to shop for free. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

Lady shops for free in 30 seconds

After the word "go", the lady ran around shelves picking beverages. At one point, she carried a pack of water as she was confused about what to pick.

She mistakenly took dog food even when she did not own a pet at home. Many people said she was not smart with her shopping.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ilham said:

"I was here shouting see rice."

@Zugwai said:

"See rice o, abeg where is the location, make I wear hijab go so that I go find food chop."

@Queenniffy29 said:

"I don gather mind carry four bags of rice aje!!"

@Ennie Olar said:

"She’s was a bit tensed because she wasn’t expecting that. No b me Eniola sha I too like awoof."

@i_am_starbee said:

"U fall my hand ooo see bag of rice beside u nah."

@Chioma Lawrence30 said:

"You see bag of rice dey carry carton of biscuits. Nigeria who do us."

@memes and funny videos said:

"Abeg why she no carry more malt and rice."

@EuniceMentus said:

"Anyday I go mall person try this thing with me ha that day na God go help am I swear because if Dem dey sell car for there I go pick am."

@Ajumaji1 said:

"Me I will just go straight to bags of rice and pack as much as i can in 30seconds."

@Testimony said:

"What in heaven's name am I suppose to do with drinks?"

Another man gets free shopping opportunity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @ositapopcorn, who always creates videos around helping strangers, interacted with a shopper in a supermarket.

In a video, he tasked the man to pick whatever he wanted within 30 seconds. He said he would pay for items picked during the period.

Immediately the time started counting, the man rushed towards different shelves in the supermarket.

Source: Legit.ng