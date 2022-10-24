A Nigerian man caused a huge stir in a shop where expensive jewelries are sold when he approached the shopkeeper with a briefcase of money

Ochulo who is popularly known as Odogwu Ten Five came to the shop with only N5 and N10 notes, but he said the shopkeeper should count them

The short clip has elicited a lot of laughter on TikTok because many people are wondering why he chose those denominations

Ochulo, popularly known as Odogwu Ten Five has posted a video on TikTok to show when he went shopping.

However the money he brought to the shop caused some troubles in the mind of the shopkeeper who was wondering what was going on.

The shopkeeper was taken aback when Ochulo asked her to count the money which were in bundles of N10 and N5 notes. Photo credit: TikTok/@chulo_wayz.

Source: UGC

In the short video, Ochulo opened a briefcase which was full of N10 notes and asked the lady to count them.

He added some more money from his pocket, but this time, N5 notes in plenty bundles.

Shop keep reacts in confusion

When Ochulo finished tabling the money, the lady got confused as to what he wanted. She asked him how much was in the briefcase.

But he insisted that she should count the money first, but that was going to be a daunting task.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@perfect dc said:

"She go count belle full."

@darrin_G commented:

"Total amount fit no reach 2k."

@casperchris270330761 said:

"She dey fear to count abi she no suppose count abi she no really wan count this country una matter tire matters."

@Drunk Psychologist commented:

"You and who dey count that money."

@Goldenrumen said:

"Counting machine go catch fire today."

@user45703995289 commented:

"I love this video, mush respect on our currency. Chai see as 10 naira mint fine pass Dollar, Pound & Euro."

@damonny1 said:

"The woman is confused."

@242_D_great commented:

"Just use calculator since it's in bundles."

@HIGHEXbillion1

"She must count it."

Source: Legit.ng