A Nigerian woman has shared her excitement on the TikTok app after acquiring a brand-new car for herself

In a video shared via account, she celebrated her last days of boarding a tricycle popularly known as 'keke napep'

Netizens who watched the clip took turns to shower accolades on her while praying to be successful

A woman identified as @blanctimmy on TikTok has shared a video compilation which captured her final moments of using a tricycle.

The videos shared with the caption "Last days of using keke," indicated that she would no longer be relying on such a mode of transportation.

Lady celebrates buying a brand new car Photo credit: @blanctimmy/TikTok.

Lady surprises herself with a new car on birthday

In addition to bidding farewell to keke rides, she surprised herself with a car as a birthday gift to herself.

The happy lady posted a picture of herself with the new car, expressing her gratitude and excitement.

She wrote:

"Okay I've been waiting to use this sound, trust me I'm not crying but God has been wonderful. I can't even lie. Happy birthday to me."

Reactions as lady surprises herself with car on her birthday

Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, showcasing their support and excitement for the woman's milestone.

@Uju commented:

“The car definitely came with its own kinda glow up. Claiming this for myself too. Congratulations dear.”

Watch the video below:

Lady buys herself a brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who broke down in tears as she unveiled her new car has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The diligent lady had worked hard for years to save up for her dream vehicle, a stunning upgrade from her old one. The video showed her excitement and gratitude as she revealed her shiny and luxurious car, which had a sleek design and a spacious interior.

The video celebrated the woman’s success and achievement, as she had finally reached her goal of buying a new car again.

