A Nigerian man decided to relocate abroad after discovering the pay disparity between himself and foreign staffers where he worked

The man, Abisoye Falabi, said he made the discovery after he interviewed the foreigners, one of whom demanded N187.7 million each

The company he worked for approved the pay, even though his own salary was far smaller than what the newcomer would earn

A Nigerian man relocated abroad after discovering the pay disparity implemented by his company.

The man, Abisoye Falabi, said he was not aware of the pay disparity until he was asked to interview and hire two foreigners for the firm.

During the interview, he discovered that the potential hires would earn far more than him who has been on the ground.

He said one of the foreigners demanded N187.7 as salary, but he did not mention if it is monthly or yearly pay.

Man relocates abroad to improve his earning potential

He was responding to a Twitter post in which people were asked to state the moment when they realised they had to leave Nigeria.

His words:

"When I realized my earning potential was capped in Nigeria. A few years back, my employer then asked me to interview & hire two foreign-based potential hires to join my team. The least of the two asked for $250k base. It was approved. Remote. I wasn’t earning up to 0.5 of that."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react as man relocates abroad due to pay disparity

@demuredupe said:

"Minumum wage is always a factor in different countries. Our earning potential will always be capped because of our minimum wage."

@muhabdulkadir_ commented:

"Not exactly the same but somewhat similar. I interviewed for a Full-time SWE role and was offered about €65k base because I was based in a location considered “cheaper to live in” and I knew someone doing the exact same function earning $125k base. I was pained that day!"

@moussakallamm said:

"A lot of companies in Nigeria are sitting on fat profits by paying Nigerians Peanuts.... We are been exploited by our labour law."

