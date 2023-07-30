A Nigerian lady secured a visa to work in the United Kingdom, UK and she has gladly relocated to seek greener pastures

The lady, Pius Quineth, also got a job with the National Health Service, NHS, UK, and she bade Nigeria goodbye to work with the body

Quineth said her relocation to the UK was her biggest decision ever and said the job she got was an answer to her prayers

A Nigerian lady who is a trained nurse has secured a visa and relocated to the United Kingdom, UK.

The lady, Pius Quineth, got a job with UK's National Health Service, NHS and she had to relocate to resume work.

Quineth has resumed with UK's NHS. Photo credit: TikTok/@_quineth.



Quineth took to TikTok to celebrate the new job and her relocation, telling her followers that her prayers were answered.

She said relocating to the UK to work with the NHS was her biggest decision ever.

Nigerian nurse gets job with UK's NHS, relocates to resume work

Quineth wrote on TikTok:

"Remember when I played Tobechukwu one million times a day, reassuring myself that even before I prayed, he had already answered? Indeed what God cannot do does not exist. Who did it? Jesus."

The video she posted showed when she bade her family an emotional goodbye at the airport and also when she arrived in the UK.

She also showed that she has since resumed work as a nurse with the NHS.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady relocates to UK to work with NHS

@battyald said:

"So brave. I hope you like it here."

@nmesomanzeadibenm said:

"Congrats dear. I tap from your grace."

@nene reacted:

"Congratulation. I tap into it. That's also my dream."

@Lammy said:

"Let the content begin!"

@Sapphire said:

"Congratulations… can I dm you please."

@NbaYoung Cedis said:

"Let your will be done God please."

Source: Legit.ng