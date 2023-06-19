A Nigerian lady has finally moved to the UK to be with her husband, and she captured the sweet moment in a TikTok video

It was a happy moment of reunion when a Nigerian woman arrived in the UK to be with her husband.

The TikTok creator named Sunflower said her relocation came eight months after she and her man were joined in matrimony.

Sunflower said happiness overtook when she arrived at Heathrow Airport. Photo credit: TikTik/@hopella6.

Sunflower captured her journey in a sweet video which she shared with the general public.

Video of a Nigerian lady relocating to the UK to be with her husband

The video showed when she departed Nigeria. While at the airport, Sunflower said she wept a lot because she would miss her family back home.

The video also showed her arrival at Heathrow Airport, and her husband handed her a beautiful flower.

Although she did not show her husband's face, she said they had a sweet hug which they had been longing to have.

She wrote in the video:

"Finally reuniting with my husband after eight months since our wedding. I cried hard because I will surely miss my family back home."

Watch Sunflower's video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates to the UK to be with her husband

@tonyblessing505 said:

"I wish I can also unite with my husband too."

@JENNIE reacted:

"Congratulations. I tap from this. I will celebrate mine soon."

@FortuneE said:

"Congratulations dear. Mine is 4 months now after marriage. It is well, I trust in God for a miracle."

@Shugaberry reacted:

"Congratulations sweetie. I pray one day I will experience what this feels like."

@roberttessy6..pepiscofabric said:

"Congratulations dear. I can't wait for me to reunite with my husband. It is not easy in long distance relationship."

