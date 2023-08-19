Global site navigation

Nigerian Man in UK Shows Fat Cheque Company Sent to His House Abroad, Encourages People to Relocate
by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian man in the UK has advised people not to listen to those discouraging them from relocating abroad
  • The man showed off a cheque his former workplace sent to his home address to show he was having a good life
  • Many Nigerians who watched him said that he is doing a thing by orientating people about life abroad

A Nigerian man living in the UK has shown why the country is a good place to have a better life as a migrant.

The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard.

Nigerian man in UK/Man collected salary abroad.
The man showed the cheque his former company sent him. Photo source: @king.afoo
Source: TikTok

Man received salary in UK

He showed a cheque of £1,302 (N1,275,804.45) that a company he used to work for sent him as his outstanding salary.

Lady flies in from UK, storms village to meet talented Nigerian man who built mini-aeroplane, video goes viral

The Nigerian man said the letter and cheque were sent to his former residence and had been there for two weeks.

He asked people in a clip if they could ever have the same kind of life back in Nigeria they were advised to stay in.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

casperfleek said:

"E go continue to better for u!"

@ Nikky said:

"That last part got me laughing so hard. I can relate."

Lara Ajagbe said:

"I like those who like their partners to move forward, thanks for the info, immediately I follow u."

tolurighteous said:

"Baba share part of this money oo, make I send my azza? I no dey advise anybody but UK is one of my best decisions I made and I never spend 1 year."

michealgreg4 said:

"Nah almost 1m be that omoh."

Minister said:

"E go better for you.. you’re on points."

Man washes stranger's car for free, surprised to get thousands of dollars, becomes emotional in viral video

jaykayjulius said:

"Someone who left Nigeria within 3 years, come see the house hin dey build here and yet, ilu oyinbo o easy. Discouragement everywhere."

Lady's Canadian visa arrived

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated getting a Canadian visa and having the opportunity to leave Nigeria for greener pastures.

The visa arrived in a sealed brown envelope on her birthday. She (@queen_dahchicq) jumped after she saw she had been granted a visa.

Another lady left Nigeria

Similarly, a pretty lady captured her relocation story in a short video as she moved from Nigeria to Canada.

Before her move abroad, the lady (@amieecole) went to a salon and treated herself well. She fixed nails and eyelashes.

Source: Legit.ng

