A Nigerian man in the UK has advised people not to listen to those discouraging them from relocating abroad

The man showed off a cheque his former workplace sent to his home address to show he was having a good life

Many Nigerians who watched him said that he is doing a thing by orientating people about life abroad

A Nigerian man living in the UK has shown why the country is a good place to have a better life as a migrant.

The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard.

The man showed the cheque his former company sent him. Photo source: @king.afoo

Source: TikTok

Man received salary in UK

He showed a cheque of £1,302 (N1,275,804.45) that a company he used to work for sent him as his outstanding salary.

The Nigerian man said the letter and cheque were sent to his former residence and had been there for two weeks.

He asked people in a clip if they could ever have the same kind of life back in Nigeria they were advised to stay in.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

casperfleek said:

"E go continue to better for u!"

@ Nikky said:

"That last part got me laughing so hard. I can relate."

Lara Ajagbe said:

"I like those who like their partners to move forward, thanks for the info, immediately I follow u."

tolurighteous said:

"Baba share part of this money oo, make I send my azza? I no dey advise anybody but UK is one of my best decisions I made and I never spend 1 year."

michealgreg4 said:

"Nah almost 1m be that omoh."

Minister said:

"E go better for you.. you’re on points."

jaykayjulius said:

"Someone who left Nigeria within 3 years, come see the house hin dey build here and yet, ilu oyinbo o easy. Discouragement everywhere."

Source: Legit.ng