A young man has shared the state of a house which was earlier abandoned by the CEO of a bank

The fine mansion is reportedly worth millions of naira and even has an indoor pool amongst other luxury

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many wishing to gain access to the building

A TikTok user with the handle @silent_hill_explorations has shared a video showcasing an abandoned mansion with a huge indoor pool.

The property, once owned by a bank owner, was first abandoned by a bank owner.

Photo credit: @silent_hillexplorations/TikTok, Catherine Falls Commercial/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this story.

Source: UGC

Subsequently, it was generously donated to a rabbi after the owner faced financial difficulties.

Rabbi passes away leaving house abandoned the second time

Tragically, the rabbi passed away in 2014, leaving the mansion deserted again.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video was shared with the caption:

“I found this huge abandoned mansion owned by a bank owner but after going bankrupt he donated it to a rabbi who died in 2014 leaving the property abandoned. Would you explore it?”

Reactions trail video of abandoned house owned by bank CEO

The video has sparked reactions and curiosity among viewers.

@user5715421878586 said:

“This is when I say all the material things state here we don't take anything with us.”

@LGP commented:

“Only if I was invited.”

@Tina Moore748 reacted:

“Yes.”

@kristina M reacted:

“Top 3 places I visited.”

@Dolly Barreto115 commented:

“They should donate it to me.”

@user808324305216 commented:

“Absolutely.”

@matthewcoulter95 reacted:

“Yea I would and live there plus juice it up more by doing a remodel of the place on my own.”

@blkneko31 reacted:

“Yes.”

Watch the video below:

Man enters house abandoned 55 years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a tourist identified as @deserted_places on TikTok has shared a video of an abandoned house in the Scottish Highlands.

According to the tourist, the house has been abandoned since 1968 and is likely one of the oldest abandoned houses in Scotland. In the video, the abandoned house was filled with old medicine, family photos, and other artefacts. He described the experience as "eerie" as he revealed how it felt like they were not alone in the house.

“We found an abandoned house in the highlands, The house had been abandoned since 1968 and is probably one of the oldest abandoned houses in Scotland. Inside we found old medicine, old family photos, and something I can't show on here. The house felt eerie like we weren't alone.”

Source: Legit.ng