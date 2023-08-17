A smart Nigerian lady who wanted to invest her money well built a house for herself at the young age of 20

People who doubted that she was the owner of the house saw more videos of her talking and walking around the building

Young Nigerians thronged her comment section to express amazement at the mansion she was able to build

A beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document.

The lady celebrated her house with a swimming pool. Photo source: @everythinglabam0

Source: TikTok

Lady built house with swimming pool

In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20.

Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Successful young Nigerian becomes landlady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian lady also built a portable house despite her young age.

The lady showed people she had all documents to the house as a landlady as she flaunted it in a video.

Lady builds tiny one room

Similarly, a lady, @kakokaondjafa, shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she could not believe she was now a landlady.

The lady's house is as small as one built as a security outpost attached to a big building. The flooring of the building is tiled.

