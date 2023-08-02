A video of a mansion which was abandoned after a tragic incident has been making the rounds on social media

The mansion which was rumoured to cost about 10 million dollars was abandoned after the owner and his son lost their lives in a plane crash

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with netizens rolling out suggestions on what to do with the property

A TikTok user identified as @deserted_places has shared a video of an abandoned mansion with a tragic past.

The mansion, which is estimated to be worth 10 million dollars, was abandoned after a pilot who lived there with his family died alongside his son in a plane accident.

Wife abandons late husband's 10 million dollar mansion Photo credit: @deserted_places/TikTok.

It was also gathered that the late owner's wife was unable to bear the thought of returning to the mansion after the accident.

She took her children and moved away, leaving everything behind. The mansion has been abandoned ever since.

A viral video showcased the interior of the mansion, filled with luxury cars, expensive furniture and decorations.

The late son's rare sneaker collection was also left behind, adding to the eerie feeling of the abandoned mansion.

Deserted Places wrote:

“Exploring a Pilots abandoned 10 million dollar mansion. The father and son sadly were killed in a plane accident. The wife couldn't bear to return to the family mansion.

"So she left everything, took her kids and moved. The mansion must've been abandoned around Christmas. The late son's rare sneaker collection is even left behind.”

Reactions as video shows abandoned luxury mansion

The video has gone viral on TikTok with many people expressing their sadness at the tragic incident.

Others however expressed their interest in moving into the abandoned place.

@Andrew wildgeese8 commented:

“But why not put it up for sale. Certain better than leave it to ruined.”

@kayleightaylor922 commented:

“I'd move in.”

@user4018043248780 said:

“That's what I hate about life, we work hard to get those things and leave them in just a second.”

@John said:

“Leave it alone this is someone's memorial.”

@edd.trump commented:

“I need to stay here.”

@profile11 reacted:

“Almost all we work for is a pile of vanity, we should mainly focus on life after this one.”

@Lilly Danielle reacted:

“So sad, kindly bless me with one vehicle please.”

@pretty Zara said:

“I'd move in sharply or soonest than allowing the temporary beautiful paradise to ruin just like that.”

@keltovconversations commented:

“Make it a museum.”

@oliverdesiigner reacted:

“So all these homeless people can't see this place and move in.”

@Sey Damua reacted:

“Location, let me go and stay there and take care of it till you decide what to do with it.”

@Nefibalata said:

“Shouldn't the wife have maintained it in their memory?”

Watch the video below:

