A tourist has surprised netizens on the TikTok app after sharing a video of a house that was abandoned 55 years ago

The house, located in the Highlands in Scotland, was reportedly abandoned way back since 1968

According to the tourist who visited the building with his mates, they all felt like they were not alone in the house

A tourist identified as @deserted_places on TikTok has shared a video of an abandoned house in the Scottish Highlands.

According to the tourist, the house has been abandoned since 1968 and is likely one of the oldest abandoned houses in Scotland.

Tourist enters abandoned house Photo credit: @deserted_places/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the abandoned house was filled with old medicine, family photos, and other artefacts.

He described the experience as "eerie" as he revealed how it felt like they were not alone in the house.

In his words;

“We found an abandoned house in the highlands, The house had been abandoned since 1968 and is probably one of the oldest abandoned houses in Scotland. Inside we found old medicine, old family photos, and something I can't show on here. The house felt eerie like we weren't alone.”

Reactions as man shares video of house abandoned since 1968

The video has gone viral on social media with netizens sharing their opinions.

@This_and_that said:

“The pictures were in great shape but everything else was deteriorated.”

@ezeigbokelechi said:

You may see gold in there.”

@user2450433361237 said:

“All is vanity.”

@Prince Thomas reacted:

“Just show everything we aren't afraid.”

@Onny said:

“I felt something, I watching this.”

@reversedextrude added:

"Such is life."

Wife abandons late husband's expensive mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user identified as @deserted_places has shared a video of an abandoned mansion with a tragic past. The mansion, estimated to be worth 10 million dollars, was abandoned after a pilot, who lived there with his family, died alongside his son in a plane crash. It was also gathered that the late owner's wife could not bear the thought of returning to the mansion after the accident.

She took her children and moved away, leaving everything behind. The mansion has been abandoned ever since. A viral video showcased the mansion's interior, filled with luxury cars, expensive furniture and decorations. The late son's rare sneaker collection was also left behind, adding to the eerie feeling of the abandoned mansion.

Deserted Places wrote: “Exploring a Pilots abandoned 10 million dollar mansion. The father and son sadly were killed in a plane accident. The wife couldn't bear to return to the family mansion. So she left everything, took her kids and moved. The mansion must've been abandoned around Christmas. The late son's rare sneaker collection is even left behind.”

Source: Legit.ng