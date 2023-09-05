The tragic passing of a house owner has stirred emotions online after a tourist shared the background story on TikTok

It was gathered that the late rich man died on his hospital bed in the absence of his family or friends

His house has long been deserted ever since he died leaving netizens wondering if nobody would ever claim the place

A tourist with the handle @silent_hill_explorations on TikTok has shared a spine-chilling story about an abandoned mansion.

According to the tourist, the owner of the mansion tragically passed away on his bed in 2016, and nobody noticed until his family paid a visit.

Family abandons mansion since 2016 Photo credit: @silenthill_explorations/TikTok

Shocked by the discovery, the family immediately locked the doors and never returned, leaving everything behind.

Story of abandoned mansion trends online

The mysterious mansion now stands abandoned with its chilly background story.

The tourist wrote:

“The owner of this abandoned mansion died on his bed in 2016, no one noticed anything until his family visited and found his body, they immediately locked the doors and never came back, leaving EVERYTHING behind. Would you explore it?”

Reactions trail video of abandoned mansion

@matt reacted:

“Leather face house.”

@kristenwynkoop commented:

“Yes I would love to explore there and maybe even live there.”

@caroldawn425 reacted:

“YES!!! WHEN DO WE LEAVE? WHOS CAR? WHOS DRIVING???”

@Mama T-Rex said:

“It looks awful on the outside. But, incredibly preserved on the inside?”

@layla012973 commented:

“He'll yeh. Has to be in Georgia.”

@Evil Llama said:

“I would love to live there.”

@tomrank259 reacted:

“Explore it I would try to buy it.”

Tapestry said:

“I would bring new life into a sorrowful state of mind. Houses that have good bones, should have a second chance at beauty.”

@Marcus Taylor reacted:

“Yes. Clean everything out then make a few updates to it afterwards live there.”

@natures stitches

“Yes and I would offer to buy it fix it u and live there.”

Watch the video below:

