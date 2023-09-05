A father has sparked mixed reactions from netizens on TikTok after taking his baby to a music concert

A video trending on the platform showed the doting father carrying his newborn while dancing gently at the party

While many netizens supported him for taking his baby along, others found the video quite uncomfortable

A TikTok user with the handle @topmedia recently shared a short video that the internet by storm.

In the video which was captured at a music concert, a father was seen dancing happily while carrying his baby.

Man storms party with his newborn baby

Source: TikTok

Caring dad checks on baby's welfare at party

What caught the attention of viewers the most was a particular moment when the man paused his dance and gently shook the baby, seemingly to check if the baby was still breathing.

The video was captioned with a thought-provoking question:

"What do you have to say to this man that went to a music concert with his baby? It's him confirming if the baby is breathing."

Reactions as man takes his baby to music concert

The video has sparked a wide range of reactions and discussions among viewers, with some expressing concern for the baby's well-being and others commending the man for his attentiveness as a parent.

The video also served as a reminder of the unique and diverse ways in which individuals navigate parenthood and prioritise their child's safety and comfort in different environments.

@user97343825365662 said:

“I'm sure the mother of the baby gave him to options, either you stay at home or you go out with the baby.”

@Diana Nabukenya reacted:

“The making sure the baby is breathing part, I think most mothers can relate.”

@Carolyn said:

“A responsible father that has a life to live.”

@Nyiha njogu commented:

“Did he just shake to make sure the baby is breathing.”

@Tonzz6480 said:

“They won't believe him when he tell his friends he been partying since baby.”

@Nickette Gray reacted:

“Better than to leave the baby alone in the house.”

Ritah O reacted:

“Atleast he is a present father.”

@Stealth said:

“Me it's checking to see if the baby alive for.”

@Mrym Favour reacted:

“Atleast he didn't leave alone in the house. such a responsible man.”

Father dances with newborn baby in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in Christian families, whenever there is a new birth, the family usually goes for a thanksgiving/dedication of the newborn in church. A Nigerian man expressed his emotions about his newborn in an explosive dance at the altar.

His wife had given birth to a newborn baby and they were in church for the thanksgiving/dedication. While dancing to the altar (as is customary in most Nigerian churches), he held the newborn and danced with so much energy. He started gently before he entered the 'zone' and began dancing with all his might and energy whilst almost using the baby as a dancing prop.

This seemed dangerous for the baby as he seemed to have forgotten himself momentarily in his happy moment. Luckily, some attentive women rushed at him to caution him and take away the baby as it could be detrimental to the child.

Source: Legit.ng