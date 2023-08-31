A school child gave a funny answer to an examination question, and the script has gone viral on Twitter

The child did not bother to solve the question as he just gave a random answer using a logical drawing

The answer he gave have been posted on Twitter, and people are having a good laugh over it

A schoolchild surprised his teacher with the kind of answer he gave to one examination question.

A photo reposted on Twitter by the Internet Hall of Fame shows how the kid cleverly manoeuvred things in the answer script.

The funny answer given by the boy went viral on Twitter. Photo credit: Getty Images/Igor Vershinsky and Jasmin Merdan. Child and man's photos are used for illustration only.

The first question sounded like critical reasoning, but the boy did not bother to work it out as he just answered logically.

The first question goes:

"Bobby has 4 dimes, Amy has 30 pennies. Which child has more money?

Schoolboy's answer to exam questions goes viral

To this question, the boy's answer was Bobby, and the teacher marked him as correct.

The problem started when the boy was asked to work out his answer and show clearly how he arrived at the answer he gave to the first question.

The second question says:

"How do you know? Show your thinking."

To answer this second question, the boy drew a funny image of a thinking child, which means he was showing himself reasoning out the answer. The tweet was first shared by @OfficialMaggieL.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to answers given to exam questions by schoolboy

@LoneLucid said:

"He’s a genius."

@jenishngl said:

"That kid will become an artistic genius."

@Zeerabets said:

"Overthinking? Nah, just visual proof. Money might make the world go round but humour like this? Priceless."

@TheKakrots commented:

"These kids will grow up to change the world."

@emiraobvious said:

"That’s such a cute drawing."

@itsVallacy commented:

"Visual representation could not be done better."

@johnny_wildcard said:

"This is brilliant on so many levels."

