A Nigerian mother showed her children all her school results beginning from secondary school to the university level

This happened after her son brought home his Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE result, which was good

The mother, Nancy White, said she showed her children her school results to show that she was brilliant and that it is a tradition in the family

A Nigerian mother went the extra mile to prove to her children that she was not dull while in school.

The mother, Nancy White, revealed on Facebook that her child brought home the result of his Basic Education Certificate Examination, and he did well.

The mother brought out her results and showed them to her children. Photo credit: Facebook/Nancy White and Getty Images/Lamaip. Result image used for illustration only.

The mother said she was discussing the result with her children, but they told her they are GenZ.

Nancy said she decided to show her children her own school results to prove to them that she, too was not dull.

Nigerian mother shows her school results to her children

She also said she wanted to tell them that doing well in school has been a tradition in the family.

Nancy wrote on Facebook:

"Then I decided to show them my own results and certificates to prove to them that is a standard that has been on the ground even before they were born. They saw my own results both the junior WAEC results down to my degree results. And we now went on and on, having an argument. The next thing I heard from one of them is "as a gen z that we are"... It was then I remembered that I am old school already. How did we get here? I'm already getting old and these gen zs are rubbing it on our faces."

Often, many children argue that their parents weren't as smart in school but put pressure on them.

