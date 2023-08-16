A mother posted a photo showing how a daycare teacher in her daughter's school gave the child four long marks

The photo of the four lines, which looked like tribal marks on the child's face, has sparked reactions after it was posted on Facebook

The daycare teacher told the mother that it was a mistake, but people are saying it was a deliberate act

A mother said a daycare teacher gave her daughter four "tribal marks" without permission.

A photo of the child posted on Facebook by Ilorin-based radio station, Sobi Fm, shows the child parading four long marks on the right cheek.

The teacher said the tribal marks given to the child were a mistake. Photo credit: Facebook/Sobi101.9FM.

Source: Facebook

But the teacher claimed it was an accident, saying she did not do it deliberately.

The teacher said she was cooking and did not know the child was standing beside her. A hot fork she was holding mistakenly touched the girl's cheek.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Daycare teacher accidentally gives child four tribal marks

The mother brought the matter to a Facebook group where she was asking fellow mothers what she could do for the marks to go.

The mother wrote:

“Mummies in house pls help a worried mother, I registered my baby in one daycare close to my shop. So after closing, I went to pick my child. So on getting there, her teacher started begging me that she mistakenly burnt my baby face with a hot fork. According to her, she said she didn’t know my baby was standing behind her while she was cooking. So this is my baby’s face after the black ones have peeled off. Will the mark go away? What should I apply to make this mark go pls help.”

Some Facebook users have slammed the daycare teacher saying she gave the child the marks deliberately.

Reactions from Facebook users as teacher gives baby tribal marks

Horllarmilekan Haremu said:

"This mark will go by applying honey on that scar, since it's not natural tribal mark which usually deep."

Akinsuroju Tolulope commented:

"What type of daycare is that? She did it deliberately."

Kwara Son said:

"Let the person do it on the other side too. Our culture should not fade out."

Young student uses funny accent to report his mate to teacher

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy dragged his classmate to their teacher after he got offended.

In a video that generated a lot of laughter on TikTok, the boy accused his classmate of offending him, and he sought redress.

However, what got people laughing was how the boy spoke in English, using his local accent.

Source: Legit.ng