A little Nigerian boy has become an internet sensation after he was recorded commanding two policemen

Like a superior officer, the little boy barked orders at them for a gun showcase and used a plank to demonstrate alongside them

Internet users who watched the video wondered where the boy learnt the orders from as some guessed one of his parents must be in the force

Like a boss, a little Nigerian boy was seen giving commands to two police officers in uniforms with guns.

The police officers let the kid take charge and followed his funny but bold directives while looking at him in amusement.

The little boy commanded the policemen. Photo Credit: @naijaeverything

Source: Instagram

The kid demonstrated incredible boldness for his age as he made the officers do a display with their guns.

He used a plan of wood shaped like a gun for his demonstration and did not smile throughout his performance.

Sharing the video on Instagram, @naijaeverything remarked that the boy must have learnt policing from his mother's womb.

The video generated massive reactions.

Watch the funny video below:

Internet users react to the little boy bossing the policemen

baybeepapa said:

"This kind pikin go catch you tell you to hand over your land."

sambamighty said:

"Sorry blessed child you are in a rong country your police people here as no good reputation most of dem are evil."

kinglezee said:

"So na babies come dey train our Nigerian police now …. We are finished."

zeeztalk said:

"Make he no go join Nigeria police oo na bribe he go collect last last so he better make the parent carry an japa go join better county force."

kim_richmind said:

"Lil man got drilling and orientation way better that brosky."

golden_ivy_122 said:

"Maybe the mom of dad is police officer and they normally take him to office."

labrynyth said:

"God forbid, make dem flog that talent comot from him body sharp."

Girl, 5, dresses like police on career day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a little girl had dressed like a police for her school's career day.

Officer Olumuyiwa revealed that the girl was in Nursery 2. He promised to keep monitoring Adesuwa's progress as he wished her well.

The 5-year-old dressed as a policewoman for her school's career day. She was described as an "intelligent and occasionally hyperactive" kid. PRO Olumuyiwa said:

"On her career day in the school, she dressed neatly as a police officer, in fact, she clamours to be a police officer at all time. I wish her all the best. I will monitor her growth and successes in life..."

Source: Legit.ng