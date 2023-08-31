A student proposed marriage to a fellow student at the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, and the moment was caught in a video

The young man went down on his knees and asked his girlfriend to marry him, but the lady did not take the ring from him

Those present at the public proposal urged the young lady to accept the proposal, but she did not take the ring despite the pressure

A student of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic publicly proposed marriage to his girlfriend.

In a video posted on TikTok by DJ Sandyno, the young man went down on his knees and offered his girl a ring, signifying his interest to spend the rest of his life with her.

The lady did not take the ring from her boyfriend, who proposed to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@dj_sandyno.

Source: TikTok

The event happened in the presence of many other students who urged the young lady to say yes to the proposal.

She was, however, reluctant to accept the ring from him as she kept nudging him to stand up.

Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic student asks his girl to marry him

The man refused to stand up as he maintained his gaze on the young lady.

Despite the pressure mounted by a crowd of other students, the lady did not accept the ring till the video ended.

It is not known if the lady agreed to marry a fellow student but some TikTok users said the young man moved a little too fast.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Akwa Ibom Poly student proposes to his girlfriend

@mrkane said:

"Na you go rush propose."

@kelly said:

"Them send ahm go school him go dey propose."

@F.D.R said:

"My friend will you stand up?"

@temidayoolubamiwo said:

"The girl is not sure about the guy."

@okohadams395 commented:

"Why are people telling her to say yes? Is it not a single person's decision? Is anyone going to stay with her?"

@akim asked:

"Na by force to say yes?"

