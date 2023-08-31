A video trending on social media shows a young man reuniting with his family after years abroad

The hardworking son arrived at his family house in the company of his girlfriend whom he met nine years ago

A video of his reunion with his family members captured the hearts of netizens who stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian man identified as @theefeyisayo on TikTok has shared a video of his journey from the UK to Nigeria with his girlfriend.

The couple, who had known each other for nine years, embarked on the journey without informing anyone about their plans.

Abroad-based man returns to marry girlfriend after 9 years Photo credit: @theefeyisayo/TikTok.

The video began with Feyisayo and his girlfriend being dropped off at the airport by his brother-in-law, ready to start their journey.

Man returns with girlfriend to Nigeria after years abroad

Upon arrival in Ogbomosho, Feyisayo’s hometown, they surprised his parents, who had no idea they were coming.

His mother's reaction was priceless, as she hugged his girlfriend before thinking about hugging him.

Feyisayo had kept their plans a secret for two months. The surprise continued as they visited his sister, brother and his father who was at the farm.

The emotional journey was captured in the video, with Feyisayo's sister already shedding tears at the thought of the upcoming wedding.

He captioned the video:

“Now let’s go get married to my girlfriend I’ve known for 9 years and we’ve been together for 6 years. I didn’t tell any we were coming to get married, see my babe nah."

Video trends as man returns from abroad to marry girlfriend after 9 years

The heartwarming video has captured the hearts of many on the TikTok app.

@Pandora reacted:

“9yrssss ahhhhh, Una don date pass relationship stage ooo, Una don marry since.”

@fikky17 commented:

“Where are my Ogbomosho people.”

@Ade reacted:

“The voiceover be like he's here in my room gisting with me.”

@lucidlilith said:

“I love how your mom loved on your fiancee.”

@shegzy_O reacted:

“It so hilarious but I am very sure they will warn you against next time.”

@user1577210089496 said:

“Next.”

@queendeevah reacted:

“Your dad is exactly like my dad, all those professor farmer fathers.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng